Ernie Ball Music Man has announced a trio of new finishes for its Cutlass RS and StingRay RS electric guitars.

Both models are now available in Aged Buttercream, Dropped Copper and Charcoal Sparkle colour options, with the option of SSS or HSS pickup configurations on the Cutlass.

Otherwise, the guitars’ specs remain the same, with roasted figured maple necks and smooth-operating tremolo systems.

Head over to Ernie Ball Music Man for more info.