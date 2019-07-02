More

Ernie Ball debuts ergonomic Axis Capo

Dual-radius capo can be used on 6/7-string electric and acoustic guitars

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

In its latest move to dominate the accessories market, guitar string mogul Ernie Ball has unveiled the ergonomically sound Axis Capo, which promises to make for quick and accurate key changes - all with a single hand.

The Axis Capo’s dual-radius design allows it to adapt to flat or curved fretboards, which EB claims makes for buzz-free operation on six- or seven-string electric and acoustic guitars.

It comes in four tasty finishes, too: black, silver, bronze and gold.

The Axis Capo is available now for $/£14.99 (black, silver) or $/£16.99 (bronze, gold). Head over to Ernie Ball for more info.

