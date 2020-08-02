Eric Moore announced as GEWA G9 artist and brand ambassador

GEWA has announced that Eric Moore has joined its roster of artists endorsing the G9 series electronic drums.

After a trip to GEWA HQ while on tour in Europe in 2019, Eric got a behind-the-scenes look at the G9 kit, and from here helped with the G9’s development - specifically the hi-hat pad - up until its official release earlier this year.

Eric says, “The Gewa G9 series is fresh, innovative and the future when it comes to electric drums. The touch screen features and unlimited sounds that can be loaded via Wi-Fi are remarkable, not to mention the playability and its stunning look."

"I have truly found a company I’m proud to stand aside and I am grateful and happy to be a part of the Gewa Family.”

Meanwhile, GEWA CEO, Hans Peter Messner says of the announcement, “It is great to welcome such an outstanding musician and drummer as one of the first GEWA G9 brand ambassadors."

"Eric is a great guy who was pushing our R&D team to the limit and beyond! The relationship we have is very special and we will all be able to experience some outstanding and great things happening the next couple of years!"

"Everything we do, we do for the e-drum community out there! Eric will defnitely help to further push our projects and put it on another level!”