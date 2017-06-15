Eric Johnson talks acoustic tone tips, technique and recording

Are there any other special moments on the CD for you?

“Song For Irene is a song I wrote for my mom; her name is Irene. I just wanted to write a soft tempo acoustic piece that kinda had James Taylor-type fingerpicking in it. I like the song Wonder only because I like the lyrics and I like the meaning of it and stuff. I always enjoy that tune. It’s kinda just the mystery of life: you can’t really quantify or figure out why things are the way they are, you just enjoy and appreciate the magic.”

You swap over to nylon-string for Surinidad - it’s a different feel from steel string, don’t you find?

“Absolutely, yeah. I’m no pro on nylon-string, as far as playing it traditionally. I enjoy the sound of it and keep practising, trying to work on it. That particular tune was actually just an improv. We just turned on the recorder and I just jammed; I’m not even sure what I played on that, but I guess the whole intent was to try and capture an improvisational moment.”

I guess, for me, when I decided I wanted to play acoustic, I wanted to do it a more fingerpicking way

You’re known principally as an electric player. How do you find you have to adjust technique over to acoustic? Acoustic, in general, is less forgiving than an electric guitar, wouldn’t you agree?

“Absolutely! It’s funny, I was just waking up this morning going, ‘I’ve been practising for this tour that’s coming up in a few weeks and I’m so beat up, because I’ve been practising acoustic all day long for the last week’.

“It is less forgiving, I think, for a variety of reasons. First off, if you’re out there doing it by yourself, all of a sudden you have a solo instrument that’s got to articulate bass, rhythm and melody, so you’ve got two or three things going on at once and, right there, that’s a challenge for me. Then, adding to that, if you want to try and do fingerpicking, it is so different than an electric guitar.

“I love old Hank Williams’ stuff and some of the old country stuff where you’re just strumming chords. I love the beautiful sound of the strumming. I guess, for me, when I decided I wanted to play acoustic, I wanted to do it a more fingerpicking way. It was just apples and oranges, really, but it was just the way I wanted to do it, so wanting to try to develop fingerpicking was a whole other world and a whole other learning curve and I have to work at it. It doesn’t come easy for me so it is more of a challenge to do.”

Have you put heavier gauge strings on the acoustics that you’re using?

I also used this really old Silvertone that a luthier named Ed Reynolds totally redid

“They’re 0.012s, yes. Although in the studio there were a couple of cuts I put 0.011s on because there was a lot of pull-offs on Once Upon A Time In Texas. I always use mediums and wasn’t feeling that I was getting the take right, so I switched to 0.011s and it gave a little bit more of a slinkier kind of pull-off feel to it.”

What was the principal guitar that you used for the album?

“A 1981 Martin-D45. Then I also used this really old Silvertone that a luthier named Ed Reynolds totally redid; put a new fingerboard on, shaved some of the braces and put on a new bridge. He took it and remade it into a nice instrument. So I used that on Song For Irene and then I used a Ramirez on the nylon string songs.”

Did you get into using a few tunings or did you stick to standard tuning?

“It’s pretty much all standard tuning, I think. There’s one or two songs where I drop the E to a D. That’s about it… I used a capo on some songs.”