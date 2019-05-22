Equip any guitar pedal with impulse responses using AMT’s 9V battery-sized plug-in module

More and more guitarists are relying on impulse responses for direct sounds from their pedalboards, and now Russian stompbox co AMT Electronics has unveiled an ingenious device that can add IRs to any existing pedal.

The snappily named Pangaea CP16A-6F22 is a plug-in module that’s the size of a 9V battery, but offers the facility to store 16 impulse responses of the guitarist’s choice.

Its small size means it can fit inside 9V battery compartments, whether that’s inside pedals, preamps, power amps, load boxes or similar.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

IRs are organised in four banks of four presets and controlled via four DIP switches on the module itself, and by connecting to a computer via USB and adjusting parameters using AMT’s module software.

Adjustable parameters include:

ER Early Reflections (ROOM)

EQ Parametric EQ -5 bands parametric equalizer

LP Tunable low-pass filter

LP Tunable high-pass filter

PS Presence – the presence control boosts the upper mid-range frequencies

VL Volume – the common volume control

IR Impulse Response of a guitar cabinet

PA Power amps’ models

PR Preamp’s module

CM Compressor

GT Noise Gate

Installing the module requires modification of the existing pedal’s circuitboard, so it’s not for the faint-hearted, but it could prove an invaluable upgrade for keen pedal builders.

The Pangaea CP16A-6F22 is available from AMT Electronics for €81 (approx $90).