Epiphone’s new Power Players Les Paul and SG beginner guitars are hard to beat

Taking inspiration from the original Gibson designs, Epiphone’s new Power Players Les Paul and SG models continue their aim of providing a quality guitar “for every stage.”

Appearing in a “youth-sized” format, these latest additions to the Epiphone family are redolent of the old 3/4-sized guitars from Gibson’s golden era – such as the ES-140T 3/4, ES-125T 3/4, Les Paul Jr 3/4 and LG-2 ¾ – that were aimed at “youngsters or adults with small fingers.”

In a similar vein, the Epiphone Power Players Les Paul and SG appear with a “3/4+” 22.73” scale length and a slightly smaller body.

Though this certainly makes the instruments easier to handle for anyone who finds a full-size Les Paul or SG too bulky and/or long, Epiphone are keen to stress that these beginner electric guitars are not toys.

Epiphone Power Players SG in Lava Red (Image credit: Gibson/Epiphone)

While they are priced competitively, the high-quality specs of the Epiphone Power Players Les Paul and SG mean that these instruments are a serious option for beginners (not to mention those wishing to purchase a decent travel guitar).

Appearing in a choice of finishes, including Lava Red and Ice Blue, each guitar conveniently ships with a gig bag, strap, cable and picks – all for £249/$279.

And with masses of great beginner guitar amps to choose from these days, a complete starter rig can be had in just two steps.

Full-size Gibson Les Paul (left) and 3/4+ format Epiphone Power Players Les Paul in Lava Red (Image credit: Gibson/Epiphone)

Speaking of the new Epiphone Power Players Les Paul and SG, Director of Brands at Gibson, Krista Gilley, said these guitars are designed to be “the solution for beginning youth musicians, parents, and music teachers to kickstart a guitar playing journey – the first forever guitar!

“We solved the need for a high-quality and reliable beginning guitar that parents can trust in and provided a solution for music teachers to offer an accessible Gibson Brands guitar to support their lessons and product recommendations.”

For more information visit the Epiphone (opens in new tab) website where an additional choice of Dark Matter Ebony finish is available exclusively.