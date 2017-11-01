Epiphone’s metal-ready Richie Faulkner Flying V Custom soars into view

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner has landed himself a signature model with Epiphone, the Ltd Ed Richie Faulkner Flying V Custom.

The highly spec’d model is chock-full of big names, including EMG 66 (neck) and 57 (bridge) humbuckers; a Floyd Rose Tremolo 1000-Series locking vibrato with R2 locking nut; and Grover Rotomatic machineheads.

Elsewhere, Richie’s new model offers a mahogany body in Ebony gloss finish with a thin-C profile neck modelled after the guitarist’s fave Flying V.

The Ltd Ed Richie Faulkner Flying V Custom is available soon for $999. Head over to Epiphone for more.