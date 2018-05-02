Epiphone unveils Jason Hook M-4 Explorer signature guitar

Despite parent company Gibson filing for bankruptcy, it seems it’s business for usual for Epiphone - on the same day the guitar giant handed over its papers, Epi announced the Ltd Ed M-4 Explorer for session player and Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook.

Besides Hook’s distinctive M-4 Sherman graphics, there are a number of interesting tweaks throughout the model, including a deeper upper body cutaway for easier upper-fret access, and an angled scarf across the top of the body to provide an arm rest.

A Custom SlimTaper profile neck features a 12” radius Granadilla fingerboard, while two Seymour Duncan humbuckers provide the tones: a Vintage ’59 in the neck and JB in the bridge - there are volume controls for each pickup and a master tone.

Each model comes with a gigbag and Certificate of Authenticity.

The Jason Hook M-4 lands in June for $899 - Epiphone has all the specs.