Are these Epiphones the best value Les Pauls you can get right now?

By Rob Laing
Andertons have just got their exclusive finish of it back in stock just in time for Christmas

Andertons
(Image credit: Andertons )

Have you noticed quite a few Epiphone electric guitars seem to be getting pricier? The recent Adam Jones Les Paul announcement is a case in point. But there's a simple reason in most cases; their spec is better and the price has gone up accordingly. We're getting into Gibson performance territory with some of these models. And we think with a particular Les Paul model Epiphone has already hit the sweet spot on that. 

2020's Epiphone 1959 Les Paul Standard release, and the latter Bonamassa Lazarus that followed, were showcases of just how good Epiphone can deliver on the Les Paul platform. They felt special, and they played like it with Gibson USA BurstBucker pickups, '50s wiring and high quality CTS pots. No upgrading necessary here! 

Andertons

When life gives you lemons, choose Aged Lemon Burst (Image credit: Andertons)

In addition to the Dark Burst and Dark Cherry Burst options of the model on release, Andertons were given a UK exclusive on the Aged Lemon Burst Epiphone 1959 Les Paul Standard Outfit (opens in new tab) that they've just got back in stock here (opens in new tab), while Sweetwater got the exclusive Aged Heritage Cherry Fade 1959 Les Paul (opens in new tab) and Aged Honey Burst Gloss (opens in new tab).

Epiphone

(Image credit: Epiphone)

The Andertons exclusive is a £769 Epiphone and it plays like a guitar that should be more. So maybe there's something in these pricier models after all. 

The UK retailer also has the equally excellent Dark Burst option for £749 (opens in new tab) in stock now and preorders open on the limited edition £749 Aged Dark Cherry Burst (opens in new tab)

Or you can go for the £5,749 Custom Shop VOS version (opens in new tab)? Hmmm. 

Sweetwater

Sweetwater's Epiphone 1959 Les Paul Standard range features four finish options - two of them exclusives  (Image credit: Sweetwater)

And over on Sweetwater at the time of writing these are actually $50 cheaper than the standard finishes: $849 instead of $899. Check out the US retailer's full range of Epiphone 1959 Les Pauls here (opens in new tab).  You can even choose your specific model by finish and weight! 

Epiphone 1959 Les Paul Standard

(Image credit: Epiphone)

Check out the Epiphone 1959 Les Paul Standard Outfit ranges at Andertons (opens in new tab) and Sweetwater (opens in new tab) 

