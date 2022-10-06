The new Epiphone Joe Bonamassa signature guitar is an ES-335

By Rob Laing
published

It's based on the Cherry '62 model Bonamassa used on his first solo album in 1996

Joe Bonamassa's signature series of electric guitars with Epiphone has form for being both limted and Gibson-worthy in quality and performance. The Lazarus '59 Les Paul was a case in point. Now its follow-up is here; based on the '62 ES-335 that Joe started his recording career as a solo artist on 1996's A New Day Yesterday with and was later reunited with for its 20th anniversary.

The new signature guitar features a pair of USA Gibson Burstbuckers and the 5-ply maple body here is finished in 'Sixties Cherry' with an Indian laurel fingerboard on a mahogany neck. It also features a Maestro Vibrola, Epiphone Deluxe tuners and comes in a hardcase for the £1,149 asking price. 

