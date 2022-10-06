The new Epiphone Joe Bonamassa signature guitar is an ES-335

Joe Bonamassa's signature series of electric guitars with Epiphone has form for being both limted and Gibson-worthy in quality and performance. The Lazarus '59 Les Paul was a case in point. Now its follow-up is here; based on the '62 ES-335 that Joe started his recording career as a solo artist on 1996's A New Day Yesterday with and was later reunited with for its 20th anniversary.

(Image credit: Epiphone)

The new signature guitar features a pair of USA Gibson Burstbuckers and the 5-ply maple body here is finished in 'Sixties Cherry' with an Indian laurel fingerboard on a mahogany neck. It also features a Maestro Vibrola, Epiphone Deluxe tuners and comes in a hardcase for the £1,149 asking price.

The guitar is available to buy now from retailers including Andertons (opens in new tab)