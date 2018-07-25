Enjoy real-time noise reduction with McDSP’s NR800 plugin

McDSP has introduced NR800, a real-time noise reduction processor that can be used for music production, post production and live sound.

We’re told that there’s no internal latency and that the sound won’t be contaminated by artefacts. It’s designed mainly for use on broad band frequencies, but you can also use noise reduction focus points to zero in on a narrow portion of the frequency spectrum. There’s a set of input filters, too; these can be configured with slopes up to 36 dB/Oct, and can be set at frequencies independent of noise reduction focus points.

You can choose from various noise reduction modes ranging from smooth to aggressive, and select the amount of reduction you want to apply. There’s also an x2 mode to double the noise reduction amounts in all bands, response time controls and an NR Bias selector. There are eight bands, each of which has a noise reduction amount fader and noise detection threshold marker.

NR800 is only available for Mac at this time, and comes in HD and native VST/AU/AAX formats. You can download a demo, while the full version costs $99. Find out more on the McDSP website.