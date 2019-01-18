Electro-Harmonix wins copyright infringement case against Mooer

New York pedal co Electro-Harmonix has won a court case against Chinese effects company Mooer for infringement of EHX’s copyrighted software.

The case revolved around Mooer’s Mooergan and Tender Octaver pedals, which included exact copies of the software used in EHX’s C9 Organ Machine and Micro POG.

After almost two years of fighting the Chinese courts have awarded Electro-Harmonix a nearly six-figure judgement EHX president Mike Matthews

When cloning the pedals, Mooer is also said to have copied the Electro-Harmonix copyright notice found in the software for the C9 and Micro POG, thus alerting EHX to the infringement.

EHX president Mike Matthews says: “Electro-Harmonix has successfully won battles with labor racketeers in the U.S.A. and ruthless mobsters in Russia. After almost two years of fighting the Chinese courts have awarded Electro-Harmonix a nearly six-figure judgement. Our victory is now complete and these pirates have walked the plank!”

The art of pedal cloning has become common practice in recent years - and although it’s difficult to copyright an analogue circuitboard, software infringement is one of the ways in which companies can take action.

Both firms will be bringing new products to NAMM: Mooer looks set to disrupt the multi-effects market with the GE300, while EHX has stayed quiet on its new launches - aside from its own-brand strings.