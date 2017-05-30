Electro-Harmonix prepares for Battalion with new bass preamp & DI pedal

Electro-Harmonix has dropped its latest effect for the low-end, the Battalion bass preamp & DI.

A multi-effects of sorts, the Battalion packs a four-band EQ, MOSFET-based distortion, compressor and noise gate into one dual-footswitch'd enclosure.

The footswitchable distortion section features a blend control, and players can position it pre- or post-EQ, or have the EQ alter the dry signal only.

A variety of inputs are onboard, including a dry output, regular 1/4” and XLR DI out, the latter of which comes complete with dedicated level, bypass and ground-lift controls.

The Battalion is available now for $147.80 - see EHX for more info.