Electro-Harmonix plots a compact reverb market heist with Oceans 11 pedal

Electro-Harmonix has announced the Oceans 11, a compact pedal that boasts 11 types of reverb.

Aiming to do for reverb pedals what the Canyon did for delay, the Oceans 11’s types span “essential to exotic”, says EHX, from classics such as hall, spring and plate to shimmer, polyphonic and auto-infinite settings. Here’s the full list:

Read more: Atomic Ampli-Firebox

HALL – reverb characteristic of a grand concert hall SPRING – pays homage to vintage Fender® tube reverbs PLATE – a lush plate reverb REVRS – emulates the reverse reverb effect created in studios where a note’s reverb fades-in backwards ECHO – reverb plus delay, a digital delay feeds into the Plate reverb TREM – reverb plus tremolo applied to both the wet and dry mix of a Hall reverb MOD – modulated reverb, a combination of various modulations creates rich reverb tails DYNA – three dynamic reverb algorithms: swell, gate and duck AUTO-INF – Auto infinite reverb that triggers a reverb wash for each note or chord. When a new one is struck, the previously resounding reverb wash crossfades to the new one SHIM – Shimmer generates a rich octave-shifted reverb wash POLY – Polyphonic reverb, two configurable bi-directional pitch shifts

The pedal’s Mode button allows for up to three variations of its reverbs for increased variety, while hidden parameters can be accessed via the Secondary Knob Mode, as per the Canyon. An internal Tails switch is also onboard.

Tantalisingly, EHX also claims that the pedal is capable of producing infinite reverb to be played over with other reverb effects.

Our favourite feature? The fact you can double-tap the footswitch in spring mode to recreate the aggressive splash that comes from kicking an amp with reverb springs. Neat.

But will all that be enough to win it a spot on our round-up of the best reverb pedals in the world today? We can’t wait to find out.

The Oceans 11 is available now for $147.80, and that includes a 9V power supply. See EHX for more.