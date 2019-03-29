Electro-Harmonix gives the Small Stone Nano a groovy new look

Electro-Harmonix has quietly given the Small Stone Nano phase shifter a groovy new look and updated its website with the fresh design.

As opposed to the previous Nano incarnation’s bare chassis, the new look features a powder-coated enclosure more in line with EHX’s other recent releases, such as the Oceans 11.

There’s no word on whether the circuit has changed with the visuals, but the control array of rate knob and color switch remains the same.

It is notable, however, that the status LED and color switch have swapped around - fingers crossed EHX has brought the sound closer in line with the big box version.

All this begs the question: is the entire EHX range in line for a revamp? We can’t wait to find out.