Electro-Harmonix debuts “the next evolution in inspired overdrives” with Hot Wax pedal

The unstoppable Electro-Harmonix has debuted yet another stompbox for 2017, this time fusing the Hot Tubes and Crayon to create the Hot Wax, which it’s dubbing “the next evolution in inspired overdrives”.

The pedal’s channels can be used individually or stacked, with the Crayon driving the Hot Tubes, and the stompbox is pitched at both guitar and bass players.

A master bass and treble EQ section, and blend controls are onboard, with the latter likely to prove especially popular with bassists.

The Hot Wax is available now for $111.70 (approx £86/€95). See EHX for more.