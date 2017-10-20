Electro-Harmonix debuts seriously affordable Volume Pedal

Electro-Harmonix is really making the most of its new, lightweight Performance Series enclosure: fresh off the back of the Slammi Plus and Cock Fight Plus, the company has launched a “smooth-operating” Volume Pedal.

Two impedances (25K or 250K) mean EHX’s VP is suitable for both active and passive pickups, as well as keyboards and other electronic instruments.

Crucially, it’s also a bargain, carrying a US street price of $62.75 (approx £45/€50). For more info, head over to EHX.