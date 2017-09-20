EHX's Superego+ synth/multi-FX sounds like a tonal adventurer's dream

Electro-Harmonix has unveiled an expanded version of its Superego synth-engine stompbox, dubbed the Superego+, which adds a multi-FX unit to the original pedal, plus an expression pedal input and more synth-shaping controls.

Including in the effects list are modulation, two tremolos, phase, flange, delay, echo, pitch shifting, filter, detune, and rotary effects - all complemented by no less than four freeze modes, which enable various methods of infinite sustain and layering. As such, the Superego+ appears to have a frankly massive array of tonal applications.

The video above is one of the better product demos we've seen in recent months and sees EHX man Bill Ruppert run through a mind-boggling array of tones from some very convincing 'Floyd and Beatles style psychedelia, to organ and harmonica-like tones, Whammy-like pitch shift, emotive glissando, warped, sweeping filters and punchy 80s-style square wave tremolo.

The firm also says that the pedal has applications well beyond the guitar and bass, including keys, vocals and drums, so it could be a useful live/studio aid in all manner of settings.

We have little doubts about an EHX product living up to its billing, tonally, but all of this could be constructed in-the-box with a variety of software/hardware, so ultimately it will be the ease with which a player can extract useable sounds that will make or break the Superego+. Either way, it looks like we'll have fun finding out...