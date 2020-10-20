Eddie Van Halen’s Eruption played on two Stylophones simultaneously is the best thing you’ll see today

With his pyrotechnical performances, it’s widely accepted that the late Eddie Van Halen influenced whole generations of guitarists , but his virtuosic style had an impact on synth players, too.

Which sort of brings us to MaroMaro, who’s achieved the seemingly impossible and covered Van Halen’s seminal Eruption not on a keyboard, but on two - yes, two - Stylophones. Being played at the same time.

MaroMaro is known for his Stylophone covers but this one really is something else. In the description, he actually apologies for the sloppiness of some of his playing but, seriously, there’s no need for that.

The Stylophonist admits that this is “probably one of the weirdest tributes to a guitar master,” but we’re actually inclined to think that it could be one of the best. The pitchbends/divebombs - achieved using the tuning knob on the bottom of the instrument - are a particularly highlight but, really, the whole thing is a blast. Enjoy.