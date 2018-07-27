EastWest promises more amazing Spaces in its updated convolution reverb plugin

EastWest has broadened the scope of its Spaces plugin, releasing version 2 of this convolution reverb. Spaces II offers all the reverbs from its predecessor, plus a massive selection of new ones that were captured in churches, concert halls, opera houses, catacombs, train stations, recording studios and warehouses.

Spaces II might be bigger, but a new streamlined interface and control control features should mean that using it isn’t any more difficult than before. To make things even easier, a selection of instrument-specific reverbs is included.

As you might expect, EastWest put a lot of effort into making sure that Spaces II’s sound is of the highest quality. We’re told that “revolutionary” recording techniques were used, and top-class studio gear was employed. Despite all this, we’re also promised low CPU usage.

Find out more on the EastWest website. Spaces II is currently available for $299 (regular price is $399) and also as part of the Composer Cloud subscription service. It runs on PC and Mac in various plugin formats.