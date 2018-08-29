EarthQuaker Devices promises good vibrations from its Aqueduct vibrato pedal

EarthQuaker Devices has announced the seriously flexible-sounding Aqueduct vibrato pedal.

Eight pitch-shifting modulation modes are onboard, spanning classics such as sine, triangle, ramp and square, plus a few more esoteric offerings.

Random mode adds a ‘warped record’ effect; envelope offers dynamic control over the vibrato; while envelope-controlled pitch mode features a wet/dry blend to encompass chorus, flanger and tremolo arm-like pitch bends. Tantalisingly, EQD dubs this its ‘My Bloody Valentine setting’. Um, yes please.

Most important for that last mode is EQD’s Flexi-Switch, which allows players to choose between momentary and latching switching on the fly. Seriously, dive into the video above at 5:14 and check it out. Positively Shields-ian.

The Aqueduct is available now for $199/£205. See EarthQuaker Devices for more.