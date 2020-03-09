Dynamo's new Flight Rig amp brings heavyweight tones to a light package

Texan brand Dynamo Amplification has announced its new Flight Rig head; a hybrid tube preamp and 100-watt solid-state power guitar amp head designed for touring portability.

The two-channel amp (Clean / Crunch and Lead) is in a 19″ rack mount chassis and weighs in at a travel-friendly 27 lbs.

The Dynamo GTS preamp loaded with four 12AX7 tubes s and an integrated Sonic Enhancer circuit for presence and depth control.

There’s also a Current Feedback Solid-State power amp, 120v Input Custom Toroidal Power Transformers, 1/4-inch speaker output jack and a single-button footswitch for selecting between the two channels.

The Flight Rig is available with the choice of black or nickel hardware for $1,199.

To find out more, head over to Dynamo Amplification.