DW announces Alex Gonzalez ICON snare drum

DW has unveiled the latest in its prestigious line of ICON snare drums, this time in honour of Alex Gonzalez, drummer for Latin-pop heroes, Maná.

Alex’s drum is a 14”x6.5”, constructed from 11-ply North American hard rock maple. Meanwhile the outer veneer of the drum is cut from birdseye maple, which has not only been dyed grey, but sports a number of exotic wood inlays made from dyed pearwood, koto and tulipwood shaped to the Maná logo, Gonzalez’s rose logo, and a portrait of Alex.

Elsewhere, the drum is fitted with black nickel hardware, including DW TrueHoops, True-Pitch tuning rods, MAG throw-off, five-position butt plate and DW-branded Remo heads.

A limited run of only 250 drums will be produced, with each including a DW carrying case and a signed certificate of authenticity from DW’s John Good. Proceeds from each sale will be donated to Gonzalez’s chosen charity, Nariz Roja (opens in new tab), which provides support to cancer patients.

“Creating a drum for Alex Gonzalez has always been high on our list,’ says John Good. ‘To be able to celebrate our long-standing valued relationship with Alex in this way is an incredible honour.”

Alex Gonzalez adds, “I am very happy and excited that my icon snare drum will be able to help others that are in need, that’s why my charity of choice is Nariz Roja A.C. that helps and supports low-income children with Cancer in Mexico. Thank you DW and thank you to those who have purchased my ICON Snare for your support and help! Big Hug!”

For more information, visit the DW website (opens in new tab).