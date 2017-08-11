Duncan Lloyd: the 10 records that changed my life

Duncan Lloyd is one of those musicians cast in the Neil Young mould – compelled to keep creating on daily basis, in numerous guises and forms.

The guitarist and primary songwriting force behind the North-Eastern indie heroes Maxïmo Park also does a fine line in experimental electronic releases under the pseudonym Decade In Exile and somehow also finds time for a string of solo albums, most recently the reflective I O U O M E, released in May.

Before, my writing was running on adrenaline, now I find there’s more to think about

“A lot of it was written in downtime, but often quite late,” Duncan says. “I find that I can be a bit more productive and go a bit deeper on things when it’s late – almost a nocturnal approach. I came up with a lot of the ideas while travelling with Maximo Park overnight, long distances, so I had a lot of time to reflect.”

It’s a warm, aural hug of an album. One that combines nicely toasted electric tones and late night rumination on past relationships, with the kind of constantly evolving viewpoint that can only be found by spending an unhealthy amount of time watching the world whiz past a tour bus window.

“When I was younger it was a lot more instinctive,” says Duncan of his writing. “Then, to be honest, it was probably after 2010 that I started writing songs with a deeper meaning to them, after my dad passed away. I think I’ve found another space and maybe a greater depth. Before, I was running on adrenaline, now I find there’s more to think about.”

Most of Lloyd’s list reflects this value.

“It’s good when you see musicians who’s early stuff is different and they’ve developed into something new.” explains Duncan.

“They’re still making records and they’re musicians to the core, really. It’s almost like a stability and, as a musician, you aim to get there. It makes sense to wake up every day and write music. It’s something I enjoy, but it’s also a purpose and something I kind of need to do. I understand that. Or maybe I’m just attracted to the loners and the weirdos, the people who sit in the corner at school and go ‘Argh! I can’t deal with this!’”