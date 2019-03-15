Duesenberg partners with Dropkick Murphys for Alliance Series guitar and bass

Duesenberg has announced a limited-edition Dropkick Murphys Alliance Series electric guitar and bass, designed with Ken Casey and Jeff DaRosa of the Celtic punk band.

The semi-hollow guitar and bass both feature double-cutaway bodies, two f-holes and a ‘Rose Tattoo’ decal between the pickups - that’s a Domino P-90 and Grand Vintage humbucker on the guitar, Bassbucker duo on the bass.

The German company claims its special pickup wiring yields a “unique, direct sound not heard in a Duesenberg before now”.

Both guitars come in a Catalina Green Burst finish and feature volume knobs laser-engraved with KC and JD respectively, while the tone knob bears the logo of the band’s charity, the Claddagh Fund.

Just 96 instruments will be produced, and each comes with a t-shirt, Dropkick Murphys-played guitar picks, and hockey puck Certificate of Authenticity with handcrafted wooden stand.

This isn’t Duesenberg’s first foray into artist-designed models; you may recall its frankly stunning Soundgarden Black Hole Sun guitar from 2016.