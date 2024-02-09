Duesenberg’s Julietta is the German high-end guitar brand’s most-affordable model yet – and there’s a 28” baritone version “capable of shaking the foundations of everything you came to believe”

Duesenberg has unveiled an all-new model that the German high-end electric guitar brand promises is its most affordable model yet, offering its signature classic car-inspired aesthetic on a handsome singlecut that is available as a regular or baritone guitar.

The Julietta is the first of a number of new models coming in 2024 from the brand that has been championed by the likes of Ronnie Wood, Tom Bukovac, Bob Dylan, and the late Chris Cornell.

And while it might be the most affordable in the Duesenberg lineup, it bears all the hallmarks of Dieter Gölsdorf’s designs, from the signature D detailing on the pickguard and headstock, to the hardware choices and the original retro shapes.

These are single cuts but with a very relaxed cutaway that eschews the lower horn. The Julietta has a solid alder body, a one-piece maple neck that’s carved into a D profile, topped with an Indian rosewood fingerboard, and bolted to the body a la the Starplayer Special. There are cream dot inlays on the fingerboards and 22 jumbo frets.

(Image credit: Duesenberg)

The models that have been debuted on the Duesenberg site all sport the wrapper-style tailpiece and what looks very much like the brand’s own 3-point Radius Beidge, but pictures on Reverb suggest there will be an option for the Bigsby-esque Diamond Deluxe Tremola, which is a lightweight vibrato with whammy bar that allows for 360º of movement.

The pickup pairing of a Grand Vintage humbucker at the bridge, a Domino P-90 at the neck, is also very Duesenberg. The Grand Vintage is a PAF-alike. Both are typically left uncovered but we have got trapezoid metal coverings on both pickups, adding a nice angular detail to the guitars.

(Image credit: Duesenberg)

Both pickups are served by metal tone and volume controls that match the nickel hardware, with a metal-tipped five-way selector switch promising a wide range of tones. Duesenberg has opted for a set of its 18:1 ratio Z-tuners for these.

There are five finish options to choose from in total. Vintage White, Catalina Blue, Catalina Red, Catalina Harbor Green and the all-new Catalina Black, with black or white three-ply pickguards. The baritone version is available in Catalina Red and Catalina Black, both with black ‘guards.

(Image credit: Duesenberg)

As with all the electric guitars leaving the Duesenberg factory, the Julietta will be Plek’d before being backed into deluxe gig-bags.

The official RRP is TBC but European retailers are pricing on Reverb from £1,366 for the regular model, £1,507 for the 28” scale baritone. For more details on the Julietta, head over to Duesenberg.