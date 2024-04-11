YouTube bass star Julia Plays Groove rocks out on new cover of Dua Lipa’s Training Season

There’s something about Polish bassist Julia Przybysz - the player behind the Julia Plays Groove channel on YouTube - and Dua Lipa. Her bass covers of Don’t Start Now, Break My Heart and Levitating (all lifted from Lipa’s 2019 album, Future Nostalgia) have racked up more than 20 million views between them, and now she’s back with her take on Training Season, the British-Albanian star’s recent single.

This time, though, there’s a twist: rather than simply covering the song on bass guitar, Przybysz has enlisted the help of drummer and guitarist Mateusz Klepacki to create a rock version.

It definitely works, with Julia’s playing undoubtedly remaining the star of the show. If Dua Lipa ever needs a new touring bassist, she’d surely be a shoo-in.