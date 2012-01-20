VIDEO: Revoker's Jack Pritchard meets Machine Head's Dave McClain

You might remember that back in September we brought you a brilliantly nerdy drum gear chat between Jack Pritchard, drummer with Welsh metallers Revoker and Machine Head sticksman Dave McClain.

Well, thanks to our friends at Roadrunner UK, the pair have now recorded us a video. Check out the footage above where Jack and Dave meet up on the road to talk about drum gear and metal playing.

Revoker are on tour throughout January, February and March this year, including a support tour with the mighty Chimaira. Find dates and info on where to buy tickets.