The Weekend Woodshed

Drums slipping and sliding all over the place is a reoccurring gig nightmare for many of us, so much so that all manner of drum rugs and mats are available to prevent such issues. Meinl have come up with their own eye-catching solution - this fantastically garish Oriental Drum Rug. Beautiful, isn't it? What do you use to keep your kit locked in place during a gig? Send your pictures over to us at rhythm@futurenet.com.

We like this kind of thing. Two brothers calling themselves the Kinky Wizards do a mental jam. Great bass playing, great drumming.

Is this a good idea? Could it possibly be a good idea?

This former NASA employee has created a steering wheel you can drum on. Will it, as the inventor claims, prevent 'highway hypnosis' and keep you awake, or cause you to crash as you replicate some intricate Neil Peart fills?

Here's yet another drum-related invention. Ever wished you had another hand while drumming, so you could add some percussion to your sound? This guy has invented a shaker that you wear on your hand, and doesn't interfere with your beats. Pretty good idea, we reckon.

http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1522631178/thumb-thang-handsfree-shaker

This is massively over-the-top, but once we got over the crazy CGI stuff, we couldn't help but be impressed by Fede Rabaquino's cover of Limp Bizkit. He's got John Otto's bounce down, for sure.

