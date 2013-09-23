The Week In Drums: Dave Weckl, Chris Coleman, Sakae Drums and more

Welcome to Rhythm's weekly round-up of the latest drumming news. This week we start with news that could genuinely make you a better drummer. So, what is it - a second pair of arms? Joey Jordison's right foot? Steve Smith's scarf?

No, no, no, it's even better than that - the frustratingly talented Dave Weckl is heading all over Europe offering mini clinics and lessons. You can catch the fusion ace at Cato Music on 12 October. A place on this full-day (9am to 5pm) intensive course can be yours for £255. Head here for more info.

Chris Coleman at Absolute Music

Mr Weckl isn't the only drum legend heading to these shores, y'know. Gospel superstar Chris Coleman is performing at Absolute Music in Bournemouth on 14 October. Take a look at www.absolutemusic.co.uk for more details.

Jupp joins Sakae

Jupp

Richard Jupp has joined the ever-growing Sakae Drums artist roster. The Elbow sticksman joins Ash Soan, Phil Gould and Neal Wilkinson in joining the flourishing drum brand. These guys are definitely ones to keep an eye on and they will be launching in the UK next month.

RIP Roger Pope

We end this week on some sad news, Roger Pope, former drummer for Elton John and all-round session veteran, passed away on 17 September. He was 66 years old. Pope performed on six Sir Elton albums and also toured with the pop icon, as well as playing with the likes of John Oates and Hookfoot. RIP, Roger.