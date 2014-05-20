The stars of Ox and Loon show talk Keith Moon

“As a real young kid, Keith's playing sounded out of control to me, but it didn't resonate fully until a bit later, as at the time I was attracted to simplicity and power groove and all the other things us drummers get exposed to when we realize at a young age that we really are on this planet as drummers.

“I had a great friend who worshiped The Who so I listened to them a lot, and I really liked all of the tunes as well as Keith's drumming! But back then to me The Who were a freak occurrence. They still are. It took all 4 of them together to create this sound that no one had. But when I finally came back around and listened to Keith for all he is, I became an even bigger fan! Mind you, this is all in my teens.

“As far as seeing him, it was Tommy. It was all so overwhelming that I couldn't take it all in at such a young age. But in high school, seeing The Kids Are Alright just kicked my ass!”