The stars of Ox and Loon show talk Keith Moon
The stars of Ox and Loon show talk Keith Moon
The great and the good of the drumming world turned out in Hollywood earlier this month thanks to an all-star tribute show to The Who’s virtuoso rhythm section of Keith Moon and John Entwistle.
The Ox and Loon night was put on by Brian Tichy and Joe Sutton (who have previous for this kind of thing thanks to the Bonzo Bash) and featured the likes of Stephen Perkins, Chad Smith, Mike Portnoy and tons more.
And here we have the stars of the show giving their thoughts on the great Keith Moon.
Brian Tichy
“As a real young kid, Keith's playing sounded out of control to me, but it didn't resonate fully until a bit later, as at the time I was attracted to simplicity and power groove and all the other things us drummers get exposed to when we realize at a young age that we really are on this planet as drummers.
“I had a great friend who worshiped The Who so I listened to them a lot, and I really liked all of the tunes as well as Keith's drumming! But back then to me The Who were a freak occurrence. They still are. It took all 4 of them together to create this sound that no one had. But when I finally came back around and listened to Keith for all he is, I became an even bigger fan! Mind you, this is all in my teens.
“As far as seeing him, it was Tommy. It was all so overwhelming that I couldn't take it all in at such a young age. But in high school, seeing The Kids Are Alright just kicked my ass!”
Kenny Aronoff
“I connected with Keith Moon when I was kid. I saw The Who play in western mass the summer they did the Tommy tour for the first time - I was in the second row. I could always identify with his craziness and unique rock n roll passion to music and playing the drums.
"So when I learned the songs for The Ox & The Loon I was thinking of all the images and vibe of Keith as much as I was thinking about what to play. Like an actor trying to emulate a character. I relate to his vibe and style a lot even though I can’t ever sound like him!”
Chad Smith
“This goes without saying but I'll say it anyway. There will never, ever be another Keith Moon...ever.”
Matt Starr
“I had a unique opportunity to sing as well as play drums on the songs I performed (with Ace Frehley and Chris Wyse) at the show. I realized how much Keith plays to the vocal. Supporting key lyrics as well as the general phrasing and emotion. Keith Moon was a larger-than-life rock personality but it absolutely overshadowed his graceful and un-paralleled execution as a drummer.
“I urge everybody who reads this to get the extended version of Live at Leeds, turn the balance all the way to the left channel and crank it up. Sit back and enjoy the sweet combination of raw power and grace that is Keith Moon and John Entwistle playing together.”
Mike Portnoy
"Keith Moon is hands down my greatest drum hero of all time. Most musicians talk about seeing the Beatles on Ed Sullivan as ‘that moment’, well for me it was when I was 11 years old and I saw The Kids Are Alright in the movie theater. Although I'd been a Who fan since Tommy came out in '69, I'd never SEEN Keith play.
“I was completely transfixed and couldn't take my eyes off of him! I knew at that moment that not only did I want to be a drummer, but I wanted to be a drummer like Keith.
“It has nothing to do with technique it had to with personality which I think is waaaay more important. Watching Keith made you smile and that's the type of drummer I wanted to be!"
Stephen Perkins
"Moon & Entwistle make a wonderful noise together - truly... full of wonder."
Veronica Bellino
“Keith Moon's energy was the driving force behind The Who... and it is a force to be reckoned with! His energy will always live on and continue to resonate and influence. I am honored to be playing among the talented musicians of this event and pay tribute to one of rock and roll's greatest drummers.-- Rock!”