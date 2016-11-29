The 8 biggest drum heroes of 2016

The Rhythm Best of drums 2016 polls have received over 136,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2016. Here, we present the biggest drum heroes of 2016. First up we have The Specials drummer John Bradbury…

We were gutted to learn of ‘Brad’’s death at the very end of 2015. Not only was he a top bloke, but his playing on seminal Specials tracks like Gangsters, Ghost Town and Too Much Too Young was much celebrated, and went on to influence drummers including Stewart Copeland.