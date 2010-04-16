Steve Gadd postpones UK and Ireland tour dates

Steve Gadd has had to postpone the UK and Ireland dates for his upcoming Mission From Gadd tour, due to take place in Dublin on the 17 April, Edinburgh on the 18 and Reading on the 19 April.

The legendary drummer is unable to fly because of grounded flights in an out of UK and Irish airspace, as a result of ash from the volcanic explosion in Iceland.

However, Steve is determined to perform and is in the process of rescheduling dates for which the details will be announced very soon. People who wish to attend these dates should keep their original tickets, but refunds are also available from the individual venue box offices.

Keep checking MusicRadar for more details.