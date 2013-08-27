Steve Barney's Juicing & Health Tips with Kenny Aronoff

Hello Juicing drummers of the Rhythm world!

As always, I hope this blog finds you well. I don't know about you, but after a no doubt "relaxed" schedule over this UK Bank Holiday, there's nothing better than a kick up the Juicer to get us all back on the health wagon and being mindful of our choices

I continue to be extremely lucky with health-minded drummers who want to contribute to this blog series.

Like with fishing, if you wait long enough you'll eventually catch one… Friends, let's just say, "We're gonna need a bigger boat!" WE CAUGHT A BIG ONE!

He is one of the World's most influential and in-demand session and live drummers. The list of artists he's worked with reads like a who's who of the music industry, and includes John Mellencamp, The Smashing Pumpkins, Bob Seger, John Fogerty, Melissa Etheridge, Jon Bon Jovi, Elton John, Bob Dylan, Rod Stewart, Alanis Morissette, The Rolling Stones, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Puddle of Mudd, Avril Lavigne, Joe Cocker, BB King, Mick Jagger, Ray Charles, Alice Cooper, Meat Loaf, Bonnie Raitt, Ricky Martin, Santana, Trey Anastasio, Michelle Branch, Vince Gill, Gladys Knight, Aaron Neville, Trisha Yearwood, Patti LaBelle, George Jones, Conway Twitty, The Buddy Rich Big Band and many others…

With a style of playing that combines power and finesse, he was named the Number One Pop/Rock Drummer and the Number One Studio Drummer for five consecutive years.

In addition, he has played on over 30 (YES, THIRTY!) Grammy-nominated recordings. Friends, I give you…. KENNY ARONOFF!

Photo: Robert Downs

"I have been into being healthy for a long time and I am always learning new stuff and tweaking things…

"My new morning juice is 8floz of fresh squeezed apple juice:



1 Fuji red apple

1 Granny Smith green apple



"I feel amazing after I have this drink.. I fell into it when I recently did a liver cleanse. It required I drink 8floz of apple juice through the day...I also try to have a vegetable juice later in the day. Thirty minutes later I will have a Protein shake."

Photo: Robert Downs

KENNY'S BASIC 7 STEPS TO GREAT HEALTH

1) Eat as well as you can! Lots of fresh vegetables and some fruit (don't over do it because fruit is high in sugar), lean and organic chicken, fish and some red meat. I mostly eat gluten-free products for many health reasons. NO PROCESSED FOODS AND NO SODA EVER!

2) Supplements - as organic and well made as possible… (Multiple vitamin, lots of Omega 3 fish oil, lots of vitamin D to prevent flus & other illnesses, I take 1,000 mgs of C, CoQ-10, Zinc). These are a few supplements I take... Each one has a purpose and is helpful because I travel so much.

3) Cardio exercise - keeps you in shape and healthy. Helps keep your hormone levels up which helps prevent diseases.

4) Weight lifting (you don't have to do heavy weights). Keeps you in shape and healthy. Helps keep your hormone levels up which helps prevent diseases.

5) Stretching and/or Yoga.

6) Eight large glasses of water at least each day. Water is the number one nutrient our bodies need to live.

7) SLEEP helps your body repair.

We are all heading towards heart disease or heart attacks, diabetes and cancer. Most everyone will get one of these unfortunate diseases especially because we are living longer. My way of life is that being HEALTHY is the most important thing you can do each and every day. When your health is bad, you cannot do what you need to do, or love doing every day at the level you want.

Photo: Kenny Aronoff

KENNY'S PROTEIN SHAKE RECIPE



Vega One (vegan) protein powder

1 scoop of Green Food (powdered fruits & vegetables)

Coconut milk

Coconut oil (instead of nuts for good fat)

1 cup of mixed berries





Alternative Protein Shake recipe

Vega One (vegan) protein powder

1 tablespoon of peanut butter

Water

Half a banana

1 scoop of Green Food (powdered fruits & vegetables)

* Sometimes I add blueberries also

"I drink coffee, so sometimes I will add two shots of espresso to my shake."

Photo: Kenny Aronoff

Contact Kenny online, at Uncommon Studios on Facebook or Twitter@AronoffOFFICIAL.