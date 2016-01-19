Simon Phillips: 10 drum albums that blew my mind

Simon Phillips has one of the most decorated CVs in music, having drummed for everyone from The Who and Judas Priest to two decades with Toto. When MusicRadar catches up with Phillips, it’s the morning before a sold-out London Jazz Festival show with Hiromi and The Trio Project.

"The performance that night is extraordinary – three musicians at the very height of their crafts playing hugely challenging music and clearly having a blast in the process. The set includes tracks from Hiromi’s next album, Spark, due out in April. The album was recorded at Sonalyst Inc. in Connecticut.

“It’s a little uncanny because it’s an exact replica of the old Power Station in New York,” says Phillips. “Now the Power Station is where Bob Clearmountain did all those amazing 80s records, Madonna, Robert Palmer, it was the really hip studio at the time and the guy who designed it, Tony Bongiovi, was called in to design an exact replica of that studio. So when we walked in, I did a double take, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me! This is amazing!’”

The material for Spark was honed on the road. “We pulled in one new song a night and started learning, in front of an audience, how to play this ridiculous music,” says Phillips. “At times it’s very embarrassing because really the only person who knows the music is Hiromi because she wrote it and Anthony and I are still learning not only the music, but we’re still learning how to play the music. ‘How do I work this one out?’ It was really funny. But she’s always bullied us like that and I revel in it, I love it.”

The prolific Phillips recently released his latest solo outing, Protocol III, featuring his band with Andy Timmons, Steve Weingart and Ernest Tibbs. It’s the same line-up that cut 2013’s Protocol II but where much of that album was created through jamming out ideas, this time Phillips had something more orchestrated in mind.

“I now know everybody’s playing and their role in that band and also the sound of the band,” he says, “so I can take that as my template for writing the music. Protocol III is much more constructed, much more composed, but still with enough room for everybody to be themselves and to do what they do best. Protocol II was the start of the project so I wanted it to be very different to previous solo albums where I was fairly autocratic and I had everything planned, I’d made demos of everything. It was totally the reverse, it was ‘Okay, here’s a bunch of things, I like some, I don’t like others, let’s see what happens.’ That established the identity of the band and now I have that to write for so it was really fun.”

To pick out the albums that blew his mind, Phillips is digging deep into his formative years. “I’m going to try to go back to when I was a kid,” he says, “because that’s when most of the mind blowing came from.”