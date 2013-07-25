Simon Collins picks the eight greatest drum albums

"There are few moments in my life that I can honestly tell you my jaw has literally dropped from listening to an outstanding piece of music. One of those moments would definitely have to be the time I first heard Nirvana's Nevermind album with Dave Grohl behind the drums. This album has dynamite song craft, amazingly engineered drums, guitars and vocals.

"There is no denying that the drum style here had a big impact on me when I first emerged as a drummer in high school bands back in Vancouver. Although his sound on that record must give some credit to Butch Vig's superior engineering skills, a drummer needs to already have a defined sound of their own and Dave has this. Specifically his fills are technically quite simple yet brilliant. They have all the impact a fill needs and then some.

"Reason why I chose Dave Grohl here is mainly because of the impact and shear power of authority in which he plays. He played a vital role next to Kurt Cobain, and was a solid backbone for this power trio. This record showcases some of the best alternative rock drum grooves and fills you will ever hear. There are many elements of Nirvana that push the envelope and Dave's drumming was a big part of that evolution at the time. His style clearly taken from a combination of post punk / grunge rock and refined to perfection. This is a timeless album and its drum arrangements and grooves are killer from beginning to end. Nevermind changed my world forever and I haven't heard anything like it since."