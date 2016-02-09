Shinedown's Barry Kerch: 10 records that shaped my drumming

If you're looking for hard rock success stories of the 21st Century, look no further than Shinedown.

The Florida four-piece have racked up more than six million album sales since releasing their debut in 2003. High-octane rockers like The Sound of Madness and Cut The Cord alongside slowburners in the ilk of The Crow and the Butterfly have helped the band find the kind of mass audience that rock acts have struggled to reach in the last decade or so.

The band pack out arenas in the US and their increasing popularity in the UK was evident on the recent Carnival of Madness tour, on which they played second on the bill to Black Stone Cherry but undoubtedly earned hoards of new fans thanks to their blistering performances.

Key to said energy-swathed shows was drummer Barry Kerch. The dreadlocked sticksman shows that playing head down hard and heavy is an art in itself. Before the carnival kicked off at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena we sat down with Barry to find out the records that helped shape his thunderous playing.