September issue of Rhythm out now

This month we pay tribute to the unstoppable juggernaut that is prog. Rhythm climbs aboard Mike Portnoy's Progressive Nation at Sea cruise and lets the lowdown on prog playing from Portnoy, Matt Halpern, Matt Garstka, Jerry Gaskill and many more. Plus, we count down the 30 most influential prog albums of all time.
Interviewed
Ryan Jenkinson - Reverend and the Makers
Stacy Jones - Miley Cyrus
Matt Chamberlain - session legend
Ben Thatcher - Royal Blood
Antonio Sanchez - Pat Metheny
Gavin Harrison - King Crimson/Porcupine Tree
Shawn Pelton
Josh Eppard - Coheed and Cambria
Reviewed
World exclusive review - Premier Modern Classic drum kits
Alesis DM10-X Mesh e-kit
Dream Ignition cymbals
De Gregorio Drumbox cajons
Cymbomute cymbal dampeners
Learn
Nail the beats to Cream's White Room, YYZ by Rush and Lower Than Atlantis' Here We Go. Plus there's all of your favourite lessons from Pete Riley, Jason Bowld, Adam Bushell, Erik Stams, Ajay Naik and more.
Win
Bag yourself a De Gregorio Drumbox cajon worth £399.
All this and more in the September issue of Rhythm available now from all good newsagents, online or digitally at the Google Play Store or from Apple Newsstand.Get yourself a copy from Apple Newsstand and enjoy all of our tuition content plus bonus videos, image galleries and other content.