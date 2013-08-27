September issue of Rhythm on sale now!

As iconic drum company Gretsch celebrates its 130th birthday, Rhythm looks back at the history of this truly ground-breaking firm. We celebrate 'That Great Gretsch Sound' and examine its impact on the drumming world in this huge, special feature.
INTERVIEWED
Read more: Noble and Cooley CD Drum Kit
Deantoni Parks (Bosnian Rainbows)
Rob Brian
Andy Hurley (Fall Out Boy)
Terry Chimes (The Clash)
Mike Portnoy (The Winery Dogs)
Ben Johnston (Biffy Clyro)
Steven Grantley (RT-Zed)
Ian Paice (Deep Purple)
Plus: The best of our killer Drum Expo
REVIEWED
Ludwig Questlove Breakbeats kit
Tycoon percussion
Ahead bell brass snare drum
Amedia Ahmet Legend cymbals
Echo Drums Apollo II drum kit
Liberty Drums snare drum
LEARN
Learn how to nail Biffy Clyo rocker Stingin' Belle, Deao Vally's Gonna Make My Own Money and The Chain by Fleetwood Mac. Plus there's lal of your favourite regular lessons from Pete Riley, Jason Bowld, Colin Woolway and more.
WIN
Bag yourself a Gretsch Brooklyn drum kit worth a staggering £2,300!
All this and more in the Summer issue of Rhythm available now from all good newsagents, online or digitally at the Google Play Store or from Apple Newsstand. Get yourself a copy from Apple Newsstand and enjoy all of our tuition content plus bonus videos, image galleries and other content.