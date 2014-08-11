Rick Allen recalls his Monsters of Rock drumming re-birth

Despite progress being slow, things were moving again in the Leppard camp and Rick was thankful for the almost snail’s pace development of Hysteria.

“For me it [the recording process] was a completely new undertaking. I’d never been faced with something like that before. In a way it was fortunate that the record took so long to make because it gave me the time to integrate everything that had happened to me and how to get my head around it and how I was going to pull that off in a live setting. It was nice that I had a good year before I had to go out and play.”

With the notoriously demanding Lange pushing the band to their limits, Rick gained a mentor in the development of his enforced and ever evolving new drum style.

“Mutt was so involved in the whole process and that’s why he’s such a huge influence on how I started to play because he would constantly be questioning why I was doing something. Not trying to be weird or anything but really honing in on the importance of every single thing that was put down. That was a huge learning curve for me, sitting there with a master. Somebody that was a master songwriter and knew how to craft a song. None of it was frivolous. Yes, there was room for spontaneity but at the same time it was really scrutinised to the point that every single beat on the record was accounted for, It was pretty scary because there were times when I was like, ‘I don’t know whether I can do this.’ It made me feel a little inadequate at times, but it’s like anything, if you stick at it you just grow into it. Now it’s second nature and just comes naturally. When you hear something you just punctuate it.”

While Lange’s demands had, and continue to have, a huge impact on Rick’s playing, they also further fuelled the frustration of what seemed to be a never-ending studio session, as the months, and even years, ticked by with Hysteria still not yet in the can.

Rick admits: “I walked in the studio sometimes and Joe [Elliott, Def Leppard frontman] would almost be in tears thinking he couldn’t do it, well not the way Mutt wanted him to do it. We all felt that way. You felt inadequate because you weren’t sure if you could deliver what Mutt was asking you to deliver. The interesting thing about him is very rarely does he compromise. He would keep pushing. It’s like he wouldn’t challenge you, he’d have you challenge yourself. You’d go away and think, ‘F***ing hell, I need to get this down. I need to play this.’ To the point you would question your ability to actually play.”