Peter Erskine, looking back to Weather report and forward with Tama and Dr. Um

Peter's Tama Star Bubinga drums in Sunny Yellow Lacquer finish: 18"x14" bass drum (or 20"x14", or 22", depending on the gig); 10"x7" (soon to be replaced by an 8" depth drum) & 12"x8" toms; 14"x14" & 16"x16" floor toms; 14"x6" Star Zebrawood snare drum (or 14"x6" Ash Stave); 10"x6" Ash Stave prototype snare drum. Zildjian cymbals: 14" New Beat hi-hats, 16" Session crash, 18" K Dark Thin crash, 19" Armand Sweet ride with 3 rivets, 22" Medium Constantinople, 22" Swish Knocker; or Zildjian Kerope 14" hats, 19" crash/ride with 3 rivets, 22" ride

How did your relationship with Tama drums come about?

“The last thing I was looking to do was to change drum companies. When I left Yamaha and was invited by Don Lombardi and the good people at DW to play their drums, it was very exciting. But something was lacking. Nothing to do with the quality of the instrument, just something that I knew was missing.

"The folks at Tama had contacted me. I had zero interest. I knew Elvin [Jones] had played them. And of course, Billy [Cobham] played them back in the day. It seemed like a rock drum. There seemed to be no relevance. But, they came out with this new instrument they developed, a drumset called Star.

"The only reason I became at all aware was because I asked a student of mine, walking around the floor of the NAMM show, ‘Is there anyone you’d like to meet?’ He said, ‘Could you introduce me to the people at Tama?’ They asked if I’d like to play the Star drums. I said, ‘Well, no, but if it means you’ll talk to my student, yeah, sure.’ [Laughs.] I played them a bit.

"As noisy as the NAMM show can be, I didn’t get much of a read on them. But, they looked beautiful. They contacted me and said, ‘We respect your relationship [with DW], we would just like you to try them and hear what you have to say.’ I finally said, ‘Okay. We’ll do it at my cartage company warehouse if you agree to pay him for his time. I don’t want anything.’

"Instead of an A/B test, we set up an A, B, C, D, E test. We set up a lot of different drums that day. These [the Tama Star] sounded better. I was like, ‘Holy cow! What’s this?’ I decided to play them at a gig that night. I asked my wife to come down to the club, curious to see what she’d think.

"At the intermission she said, ‘I really like the way these drums are making you play.’ That was the end of that. I’m really knocked out by this bubinga drumset, the Star kit. The other selling point was the Iron Cobra pedals. I instantly fell in love with those. The crux part of the deal, no money involved, was that they would design and manufacture a flat-based cymbal stand to my specifications. They modelled it on the old Ludwig stand.

"The few changes they came up with were for the better. The key thing is the disc below the felt that the cymbal rests on moves. When you play a cymbal, the cymbal can follow its own momentum now and moves. The other thing the old stand did was rattle. Tama figured out how to get rid of the rattle with a completely elegant, incredibly simple idea.

"With the cast iron hoops, beautiful bearing edges, rounded at the top, I can get these drums to tune easier than other drums. With the triangulation of the mounting hardware, it seems the drum is freer to resonate. I’m not feeling any pain when I play. I was going through some elbow issues the last few years and I don’t have it now.

"I’m able to draw out the sound that my ears want to hear and as a result I’m playing more drums. The album is a reflection of that. I’m having more fun. When I got these new drums, it was just easier to play.”

Would you say that your instrument can elevate your playing? Is it physical or psychological?

“I think it’s both. Perception is an important part of our reality. But, if I sit in somewhere on whatever drumset and whatever cymbals, my job and duty as a drummer and musician is to play good. When students audition at USC and they start to move something, I say ‘Uh-uh. You’re sitting in. Just play.’

"Roy Haynes talked about when he was doing a double bill with Buddy Rich and he was playing drums for Sarah Vaughn. He had to play on Buddy’s kit. He started to lean over to adjust something and out of nowhere he heard Buddy’s voice say, ‘Play it like it lays Haynes.’ He said that was a great lesson for him.

"All the drummers I’ve admired can make great music on anything. You have to be able to do that. It comes from a combination of having some moxie, confidence and experience. Certainly when you pick up any instrument and it’s gratifying, satisfying and rewarding, it frees you up.

"It takes away a level of concentration or concern that you don’t have to really deal with. But, a little bit of adversity every now and then is a welcome challenge.”

Speaking of adversity, you run your own record label. Can you tell us the freedoms and pressures that entails?

“Having a record label is fun and it’s a challenge we took on with eyes open. The aspirations are musical, not business. It’s nice to be able to do a project and not have to wait and convince somebody this would be a good idea. That gets old.

"I’m not patient that way. Fuzzy Music has enabled me to do a number of things that I’ve wanted to in addition to the CDs. Admittedly, it became a vanity label. We didn’t want to put out other people’s records because we couldn’t do for them what they had every right to expect.

"We just don’t have those resources. I’m too busy doing other stuff. I have only myself to complain to, and that’s okay.”

What are your thoughts on how modern times have affected drumming?

“Today’s drummers have access to thousands of performances you’d be lucky to find in the old days. Maybe you would see it on TV. Now, with YouTube, it’s all available. There are two things that I regret for the younger generation of drummers.

"One, you would buy an LP, it was generally 20 minutes of music per side, sequenced or programmed with some care and thought. You spent a lot of time with it. You developed a personal, intimate relationship with that music. When you have 10,000 songs in your pocket, it’s hard to develop that kind of relationship.

“Number two, I’m sorry for anyone who didn’t get to experience sitting in front of Art Blakey’s bass drum, or in front of Elvin Jones’ kit or have been hugged by him when he was soaking wet from when he played.

"To see and hear Max Roach play live, or Buddy or any number of drummers. You can sit in front of great drummers today but there was something about sitting in front of those drummers. That bar we aspire to, of our drumming heroes?

"They did it every night, of every week or at least six nights a week, three or four sets a night, 50 weeks a year. A band could tour and play in a club for a week. Nowadays, if you can tour, it’s generally one concert. Everyone’s up at the crack of dawn to travel to the next city.

"Back in the day, when you went to hear working jazz bands, it was this tremendous laboratory that was intense. We get to play nowadays, but it’s a gig here, a gig there. It’s hard to get to that level of innovation.

“Then, you factor in what happened in the 1960s. Every generation has their go-to decade. I don’t think there’s anything to compare in the timeline of the last 100 years to the speed and the intensity and the amount of innovation that was taking place.

"Musical boundaries were being redrawn every few minutes it seemed. It was exciting. When each of these albums came out, it felt like you were getting a postcard from the future. Or, an instruction manual for this is the way music ought to be. That sense of deliverance is largely missing.”

Do you think you still have something to say on the kit?

“More than ever. I will say one thing. Bands like to play with me. And I like that. I’m glad if drummers like what I do and if they can get something out of it, whether they just enjoy listening to it or learning something, that’s great.

"I play for the trumpet players, bass players and piano players. They’re the musicians I’m playing for. That involves trusting the music, being honest with the music. That means being versatile. I’m versatile because I like a lot of styles of music. When I was young, a great musician named Johnny Richards, who used to write for the Stan Kenton band, said, ‘Be sure to listen to every kind of music.’

"I took that as a direction. I was lucky I could authentically recognise that the musicians I worked with knew more than I did. I was in school for a very long time. That kept me in work environments where I might otherwise have been tempted to go home. They weren’t always easy gigs. Weather Report was a real pressure cooker. That kitchen got very hot.

"I remember saying to myself, ‘These guys know more about this than I do, and I still have a lot to learn.’ I can still take care of the gig. It was one big learning process. Now, those elements are all there but it’s more of a joyous thing.”