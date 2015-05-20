Periphery's Matt Halpern picks 10 essential drum albums

Since the release of Periphery’s 2010 self-titled debut album, drummers across the globe have been sending Matt Halpern huzzahs and hosannas. But the Baltimore-based sticksman, ego firmly in check, would rather have you get into the band’s music first and appreciate his own playing second.

“I’m a song guy,” Halpern notes. “Whenever I put on a record, whether it’s something really heavy like Slipknot or something more jam-based like Dave Matthews, I want to like the whole thing – the band, the songs, the vibe. Then I’ll be more analytical and focus on the playing. I hope people are the same way with Periphery, liking us for the whole experience and not just certain elements.”

Juggernaut on the road

As they have for the past few years, Periphery will spend the bulk of 2015 on the road – this time touring behind their recently released dual albums, Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega. The constant travel affords Halpern plenty of time to settle back and savor some of his favorite albums.

“That is one of the upsides to being on the go so much – you have big blocks of time to listen to music,” he explains. “I don’t have a stereo system or record player that I carry around with me, but I have a huge catalog of music on my phone and laptop. I can either hit ‘shuffle’ and listen to a bunch of things, or I can just lose myself in one record from beginning to end. I’m never at a loss for things to listen to.”

On the following pages, Halpern runs down his picks for 10 essential drum albums, all of which, you can be sure, are locked on his portable devices and ready whenever the road beckons.