Periphery's guide to recording drums

How did the drum part come about?

Matt: “It came together over time based on the way the arrangement of the song developed. This was actually a song that took many iterations before we were happy, and changed a lot over the course of well over a year. By the time we hit the studio I had a really clear picture of how I wanted it to come out and it was really just a case of making sure we didn’t miss any accents – the song has so many specific parts that needed to be perfect so we had to keep our eye on the ball at all times.”

How was the drum sound developed at the recording stage?

Matt: “For this track I envisaged a tight, cracky snare sound with loads of punch. My snare has a really wide tuning range so we were able to crank it fairly tight without losing body.”

Nolly: “This song has a lot of double kick so it was important to get a lot of attack out of the drum. Matt has very powerful footwork, and we took the time to make sure that the final takes all had the tightest, most consistent hits so the intensity never dips.”

Production tips from recording the track?

Nolly: “When working with higher-tuned snares, I find I end up using a lot of the room mics and even artificial reverb in the mix in order to get across the power of the sound in the room.”