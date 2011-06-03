Pearl adds snares to Reference Pure Series

Image 1 of 2 Pearl introduced its Reference Pure Series at NAMM 2011 Pearl Reference Pure Series Image 2 of 2 Pearl Reference Pure Series

Pearl has introduced a line of snare drums to accompany the Reference Pure kits first unveiled at NAMM 2011.

The series is based on Pearl's original Reference formula: six plies (two inner birch, four outer maple); and 45 degree bearing edges. The new snares also feature Reference STL swivel lugs, 1.6mm Fat Tone hoops, a SR-1000 Glide-Lock strainer, and a choice of 33 finishes.

Models and pricing

RFP1465S/C: 14"x6.5" Reference Pure snare - $1465.00

RFP1450S/C: 14"x5" Reference Pure snare - $1330.00

RFP1365S/C: 13"x6.5" Reference Pure snare - $1330.00

Press release

"Pearl introduces a new line of Reference Pure snare drums to accompany the Reference Pure drum kits.

"These drums were designed to build upon the legacy started by Pearl's original Reference Series Drums by using the exact shell composition formula, the same number and type of wood plies, and the same targeted task specific bearing edges to create a thin shell, highly resonant, lower mass version of the original Reference.

"The 6 ply shell construction consists of 2 inner plies of Birch, giving these drums a bright, resilient crack; and 4 outer plies of Maple provide warmth and resonance. A 45 degree bearing edge creates a tightly focused shell contact area for extreme sensitivity and maximum volume.

"The Reference Pure snare drums achieve superior tuning by employing Reference STL swivel lugs, which allow for perfect tension rod alignment and head seating. Each snare comes equipped with the new 1.6mm Fat Tone hoops.Resonance is increased by the hemmed and welded edge that adds strength at the point of contact for remarkable rim shots and cross sticking.

"All Reference Pure snare drums feature Pearl's SR-1000 Glide-Lock Strainer, which includes a locking throw-off lever and tension knob that won't loosen no matter how hard you play. Low-friction technology permits smooth gliding action for ultra-quiet, super precise strainer motion.

"On the bottom head, the UltraSound SN-1420D Graduated Tension Snares gives you extended dynamic range and sensitivity. Matching your snare to your kit is possible, as these snares are offered in 33 unique finishes."

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Pearl

