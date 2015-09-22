October issue of Rhythm on sale now
The brand new issue of Rhythm is out now and available in print and digitally in store, or from www.myfavouritemagazines.com, Apple Newsstand and the Google Play Store.
Iron Maiden are back with their most ambitious record yet, the double-disc Book of Souls, so this month our cover is graced by their Mr Entertainer drumming stalwart, the one and only Nicko McBrain. Nicko fills us in on the beast of an album, channelling Bonzo and why he'd love to ditch his huge kit for a five-piece. Plus, we get the lowdown on Nicko's Premier/Paiste set-up from his tech Charlie Charlesworth.
Win
We have a belter of a prize package up for grabs this month. You can win a backline for your band worth £14,000!
This incredible haul includes a five-piece Pearl Masters BCX kit, Meinl Byzance hi hats, crash, ride and cymbal bag. For the rest of the band there is a Fender Strat, Orange amp, Rode microphones, Boss pedals, Fender bass, TC Electronic bass amp and much more. Head here for full details.
Interviewed
We have a packed features section for you this month as we chat with the great and good of the drum world.
We talk to groove master Ash Soan about how to make a healthy living on the session scene. Plus, Richard Danielson tells us of his drumming rebirth with Vintage Trouble, John Tempesta looks back on a White Zombie classic and Jamiel Blake shares the secrets of his success backing up Sam Smith.
Plus, we welcome back Ride's Loz Colbert, take some tips from Godsmack powerhouse Shannon Larkin and hear all about Matt Sorum's ridiculously super supergroup.
Reviewed
Once again we run the rule over all of the hottest new gear in our reviews section. This month ranked and rated we have the an attack of the mini kits as we run the rule over DW's Mini Pro, the New Yorker from PDP and the Sakae Pac-D. We also rate an eye-catching snare from Rockett, some tasty Zildjian rides and a new head from Remo.
Plus: Rhythm rounds up the best budget drum mics in the world today.
Learn
As always we have a whole host of lessons to improve your playing with. This month you can learn rock classic In A Gadda Da Vida by Iron Butterfly, White Zombie's Super-Charger Heaven and Open Fire by The Darkness.
Plus there's all of your favourite lessons from Jason Bowld, Pete Riley, Erik Stams, Colin Woolway, Pat Garvey, Kyle Cullen and Mike Sturgis.
