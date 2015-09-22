October issue of Rhythm on sale now

The brand new issue of Rhythm is out now and available in print and digitally in store, or from www.myfavouritemagazines.com, Apple Newsstand and the Google Play Store.

Iron Maiden are back with their most ambitious record yet, the double-disc Book of Souls, so this month our cover is graced by their Mr Entertainer drumming stalwart, the one and only Nicko McBrain. Nicko fills us in on the beast of an album, channelling Bonzo and why he'd love to ditch his huge kit for a five-piece. Plus, we get the lowdown on Nicko's Premier/Paiste set-up from his tech Charlie Charlesworth.