Nothing drummer Kyle Kimball: 10 albums I never tire of

It’s darkly appropriate that a band as ‘bruised and battered’ as Nothing should hail from Philadelphia, PA. The group began life as the last resort, post-prison exorcism of guitarist, frontman and founder Domenic Palermo, before catching mainstream attention with 2014’s excellent debut album Guilty Of Everything – a heart-wrenching record that garnered comparisons with everybody from My Bloody Valentine to DeafHeaven.

Now they’re back with the sequel, Tired Of Tomorrow - a worthy successor that sees the band hone their delicate combination of all-encompassing guitar riff and brow-beaten melody.

Once again, Nothing’s anguished blend of shoe-gaze, punk and noise-rock is held down by the percussive power of drummer Kyle Kimball. As Palermo’s bitter-sweet compositions drift over great pedal-powered expanses, Kimball’s swirling patterns act as an anchor point to the thick, dragging swathes of distortion.

In an effort to learn more about the making of the man behind the kit, we asked Kyle to pick the ten albums that have stuck with him through thick and thin. What followed was a surprising, yet insightful list of well-worn favourites…