Nothing drummer Kyle Kimball: 10 albums I never tire of
Bruised and battered
It’s darkly appropriate that a band as ‘bruised and battered’ as Nothing should hail from Philadelphia, PA. The group began life as the last resort, post-prison exorcism of guitarist, frontman and founder Domenic Palermo, before catching mainstream attention with 2014’s excellent debut album Guilty Of Everything – a heart-wrenching record that garnered comparisons with everybody from My Bloody Valentine to DeafHeaven.
Now they’re back with the sequel, Tired Of Tomorrow - a worthy successor that sees the band hone their delicate combination of all-encompassing guitar riff and brow-beaten melody.
Once again, Nothing’s anguished blend of shoe-gaze, punk and noise-rock is held down by the percussive power of drummer Kyle Kimball. As Palermo’s bitter-sweet compositions drift over great pedal-powered expanses, Kimball’s swirling patterns act as an anchor point to the thick, dragging swathes of distortion.
In an effort to learn more about the making of the man behind the kit, we asked Kyle to pick the ten albums that have stuck with him through thick and thin. What followed was a surprising, yet insightful list of well-worn favourites…
1. Depeche mode - Music for the Masses (1987)
"This is my favourite Depeche Mode album. From start to finish, every song is both uplifting and crushing at the same time.
"I'm maintaining that we lifted our band name from appropriately titled 9th track "nothing". Anticipate nothing. Learn to expect nothing."
2. Sisters of Mercy - Floodland (1987)
"Andrew's departure from the rest of the band gave birth to perhaps his best song writing.
"This is maybe the best snare sound ever, and with lyrics about the band's dissolution, and Ronald Reagan, what's not to like? 'In the land of the blind, be king.'"
3. Black Sabbath - Sabotage (1975)
"My dad's biggest contribution to my musical career was introducing me to Sabbath when I was a kid.
" Some say this is the last great Ozzy/Sabbath record. There's a classic Sabbath sound in tracks like ‘Hole in the Sky’ and yet Toni Iomi spawned the next wave of metal to come with ‘Symptom of the Universe’. I love their piss off to the world mentality with the last track, ‘The Writ’, too.
"Ozzy is also wearing a kimono on the record cover."
4. Duran Duran - Seven And The Ragged Tiger (1983)
"The musicianship on this record is actually unbelievable. If pop bands could all play instruments this well today I would listen to the radio more.
"The catchiest songs mixed with perhaps the smoothest voice in Simon Le Bon make for such a brilliant record. The song ‘New Moon on Monday’ kept me going every day when we were on what seemed like an endless European tour last year."
5. The Stone Roses - The Stone Roses (1989)
"The quintessential Brit rock record. I could never get tired of the simplistic melodiousness of this album. There's an absurd amount of hits on this one.
"Ian brown and John Squire get talked about ad nauseam but Reni is in my top three favourite drummers. Aside from making bucket hats cool in England, his drumming remains at the forefront of technicality and tastefulness."
6. Oasis - Be Here Now (1997)
"Some (including Oasis) might say that they were off their rockers on cocaine and fame recording this one. I disagree. There’s so many mega songs.
"From ‘D’You Know What I Mean?’ to ‘Stand By Me’ and ‘Don't Go Away’, all of the hits pack a meaningful punch. Even a deep cut like ‘The Girl in the Dirty Shirt’ remains a classic song for me.
"They should have kept more of these tunes in the live rotation after the ‘97 tour. I'm still madferit."
7. Metallica - …And Justice For All (1988)
"This is Lars' best drumming, in my opinion. The double pedal on this record made me go out and buy one when I was a young teenager.
"Metallica managed to make such a heavy and pummelling album with next to no bass on it. My friends and I covered ‘The Shortest Straw’ in the eighth grade talent show.I knew we were all headed in the right direction."
8. Danzig - Danzig II: Lucifuge (1990)
"I bought this album when I was 16. I can't think of a better record that helped shape my formative years. A perfect blend of self-loathing, love, and power. 'If you don't wanna play, you don't understand'."
9. Tears For Fears - The Hurting (1983)
"The debut LP from Tears For Fears is a monumental album. If you can't sympathize with what Roland Orzabal is trying to say then you probably don't have a pulse. This record is a truly beautiful masterpiece."
10. Clan of Xymox - Twist of Shadows (1989)
"Twist of Shadows saw a return to Xymox's more classic song writing after releasing a wandering "medusa" album.
"Not an obvious classic, but a quintessential darkwave album none the less. "How could I breathe without your love?" Put it on in the club.