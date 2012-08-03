New drum gear of the month: review round-up (August 2012)
De Gregorio Siroco Cajon (£390)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Far from any notion of 'novelty-value', the Siroco is a highly professional instrument in every sense of the word.”
5 out of 5
DrumCraft Series 8 Maple Kit (£1199)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“GEWA clearly has serious aspirations for DrumCraft, as this kit demonstrates - it's definitely a brand to watch.”
4 out of 5
Paiste PST8 cymbals (from £56.95)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Other than the prices, there are few signs of the PST8's budget status. It's Swiss business as usual.”
5 out of 5
Tama SLP Wooden Snare Drums (from £259)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Tama has done a fine job of narrowing down the choice of snare drums and, in among these eight SLP snares, you're likely to find at least one to suit.”
4 out of 5
Zildjian K Custom new additions (from 393)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Two gorgeous looking rides - plus a hit-and-run Trash-Smash - make excellent additions to the range.”
4 out of 5
