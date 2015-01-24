NAMM 2015: Sabian stand in pictures
NAMM 2015: Sabian's attention-grabbing Big and Ugly line received its debut at NAMM 2015. The cymbals are billed as being 'dark and dynamic while also fun to play.'
There are six cymbals in the Big and Ugly family - the AA Apollo, HH Pandora, HH King, HH Nova (all of which come in 22" and 24" sizes), the HH Phoenix and Xs20 Monarch (both of which are 22" only).
We think they're rather handsome, actually
Don't mind me...
A Sabian artisan attempts to get on with some work in the thick of the NAMM action.
