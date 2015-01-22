NAMM 2015: Premier Drums unleashes The Beast
Snare drum with Air-Flow shell technology
NAMM 2015: Aptly named and loaded with features, The Beast is described by the company as “the most ferocious Premier snare drum ever produced”, and we'd be inclined to agree.
The name comes from Premier's new Air-Flow shell technology designed and built at their UK facility - British Engineered Air-Flow Shell Technology (B.E.A.S.T).
Increased tonal body and depth
So how does it work? Premier say: “Sonic Chambers circulate the air movement through the shell helping bring body and depth to its tonal characteristics. The power and projection is transported via optimally placed Air Projection Vents that control the volume of air released from the shell. The end result is a snare drum that is dynamic, dominant and versatile.”
50-ply (28mm) shell
The Beast's lugs are machined from solid aluminium and fitted with stainless steel True-Tune Inserts that pivot freely, delivering precision alignment and tuning; whilst the cast aluminium hoops further stabilise the tuning process within any range. The massive 50-ply (28mm) blended shell is hand-made in England from premium and unique woods: birch, tulip, sycamore, oak and maple.
