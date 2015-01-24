NAMM 2015: Mapex stand in pictures

NAMM 2015: A major addition to the Mapex line-up at this year's NAMM saw three new belters make their way into the Black Panther line.

All three are artist snares, the first of which was designed in conjunction with session ace Russ Miller. Named, the Versatus (due to its versatile nature) the drum is a 14"x4.58" model. Miller and Mapex worked on the sizing of the drum fraction by fraction, hence its unusual dimensions.

It features a rounded 35 degree bearing edge and a mahogany/maple shell.