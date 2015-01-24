NAMM 2015: Mapex stand in pictures
Russ Miller snare
NAMM 2015: A major addition to the Mapex line-up at this year's NAMM saw three new belters make their way into the Black Panther line.
All three are artist snares, the first of which was designed in conjunction with session ace Russ Miller. Named, the Versatus (due to its versatile nature) the drum is a 14"x4.58" model. Miller and Mapex worked on the sizing of the drum fraction by fraction, hence its unusual dimensions.
Read more: Toontrack Drums of Destruction EZX
It features a rounded 35 degree bearing edge and a mahogany/maple shell.
Matt Halpern snare
The Wraith, meanwhile, is the powerhouse built with Periphery's Matt Halpern in mind.
This 14"x6" drum has a 1.2mm brass shell and a 45 degree bearing edge.
Chris Adler snare
The final of the three new Black Panther models is the Warbird.
This 12"x5.5" snare is an update to popular Mapex Chris Adler snare. The 12"x5.5" maple/walnut drum and SONIClear edges.
Up-close Chris Adler snare
Soniclear
An upgrade for the Saturn series sees the Saturn V feature SONIClear bearing edges.
NAMM 2015 coverage in association withAndertons.